Octomom Nadya Suleman Gets Mixed Reviews for “Stiff” Stripping Debut

Octomom's new job as a stripper got off to a rough start Friday.

Nadya Suleman, the 37-year-old mother of 14, performed at the Playhouse South gentlemen's club in Hallandale, Fla. for her first time. Wearing a dominatrix outfit, Octomom stripped down to her panties.

How did she do? A fellow stripper told the Miami Herald that she has some areas for improvement.

"She's really stiff," the girl said. "Oh my God, she can't dance. But it's good for the rest of us girls because she made it a busy Friday night. We're going to get extra tips."

And Octomom did bring in a big crowd for her performance. The Miami Herald reports the club had about 400 people attend, which is double their usual.

Suleman was reportedly paid $5,000 for her appearance, which included two 12-minute sets. She filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on April 30 and told HLN's Nischelle Turner she'd do porn to keep a roof over her children's head.

"If it's a job, and it's a well-paying job, and it's gonna allow me to get out of here and move in a very safe, huge home that they deserve, I'm gonna do it," Suleman explained.

The controversial mother — whose 14 children were conceived via in-vitro fertilization, which included a set of octuplets in January 2009 — is currently dating 23-year-old amateur bodybuilder Frankie G. "Obviously she has a lot of kids, but it's wonderful," he told TMZ in June. "I enjoy it. And she's a wonderful person — she has a wonderful heart."

