Olympian Chris Mazdzer Is ‘Proud’ of His Sisters and Girlfriend for Braving Below-Freezing Temps in Patriotic Sports Bras 

Chris Mazdzer captured the first luge medal of any kind in U.S. history at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Sunday, February 11. But he’s not the only Mazdzer in the headlines.

The athlete’s sisters Kate and Sara Mazdzer — as well as his girlfriend, Mara Marian — are enjoying viral fame after they were photographed cheering in American flag sports bras — despite below-freezing temps.

“Everyone noticed them in the stands, even all of my competitors!” Mazdzer, 29, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 13. “They asked my teammate Taylor Morris who the crazy American fans were and he replied, ‘We bring the best fans, boys.’ I’m glad they’re setting the standard for cheering at Winter events.”

The Massachusetts native, who calls his siblings and Marian “the best cheerleaders,” was impressed by their dedication considering events were canceled because of the weather. “Anyone whose support and passion inspires them to support me and the U.S. in head-to-toe minimal clothing in below-zero weather with wind chill is someone I’m so proud to be associated with,” he told Us. “I feel so lucky they’re my family.”

As for taking home silver, Mazdzer says it hasn’t fully sunk in just yet. “When I finished that run in second place and knew that I was guaranteed a medal, it was all I could focus on,” he revealed. “To finally win a medal at my third Olympics, I was overwhelmed with emotion. Joy, ecstasy, relief and an overwhelming feeling that we finally did it!”

With reporting by Jen Peros

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!