Olympic Skeleton Slider John Daly Is Single and on Bumble

John Daly is ready for a comeback. Four years after hitting a wall at the start of his run at the Sochi Olympics, the skeleton slider, 32, is ready to prove himself at the 2018 games in PyeongChang, South Korea. But winning a medal isn’t the only thing on his mind: He’s also looking for love.

“I’ve been on Bumble. I’ve been on all of [the dating apps],” Daly tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I’ll go on any date. I don’t care. I just haven’t been on them recently because I met someone. She slid into my DMs [direct messages]. I love that term!”

But with the Olympics on his mind, the athlete wasn’t ready to settle down just yet. He explains, “We had a couple of drinks and I was like, ‘Right now, at this point of my life, you’re probably not going to see me. I work, I train. … If you want to hang out, that’s fine, but it will be like every other Sunday, so it’s not really a good boyfriend or friend [situation] to be honest.’”

Daly, whose celebrity crush is Amber Heard, jokes that he’s “shallow” because good looks are something he takes into consideration while dating. That said, a good attitude and sense of humor helps too. “What’s gonna make you date them and not just wanna hang out with them one time is personality, obviously,” he tells Us. “You want them to be laid back, but they gotta be able to make me laugh. Not too hard, but you have to have some sort of funny edge to you.”

For now, though, the Olympian’s main focus is PyeongChang. “Winning a medal would mean something tangible to show all the hard work I put in,” he says. “It’s just like an item. I don’t know if I’ll display it or it’ll sit in my sock drawer, but it’s something to say, ‘I won this in the Olympic Games.’”

To learn more about Daly, visit teamusa.org. The Olympics air on NBC.

