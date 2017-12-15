Are Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind Married?

Did Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind secretly marry? The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor referred to the Danish director as his “wife” in a new video, sparking speculation that the couple are more than just boyfriend and girlfriend.

Isaac, 38, and his costar John Boyega read a series of hilarious tweets about themselves for a BuzzFeed segment released on Thursday, December 14. After reading one particularly funny message (“sexy ways to spice up the bedroom: wear an oscar isaac mask”), the Guatemala native quipped, “That’s what I tell my wife to do all the time.”

The couple have been wearing matching gold rings, too. Isaac sported what appeared to be a wedding band on his left hand while filming the BuzzFeed video. Meanwhile, Lind wore a similar ring on the red carpet at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Tuesday, December 12, further fueling marriage rumors.

Isaac and Lind welcomed their first child together in April. They named the baby boy Eugene after the actor’s mother, Eugenia, who died in February. He also dedicated his titular role in The Public Theater’s production of Hamlet to Eugenia. “It’s for my mom that I’m doing it,” Isaac told The New York Times in July. “It’s to honor her life, but also her death, which was so awful.”

Isaac and Lind, who created the website Staircase Sessions together in 2013, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2016. Us Weekly has reached out to his rep for comment on the wedding rumors.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!