Megyn Kelly quickly came under fire after sharing her opinion about people wearing blackface as a costume on Halloween, revealing she doesn’t feel there’s anything wrong with it on the Tuesday, October 23, episode of the Today show.

“But what is racist?” the TV personality, 47, said during a roundtable discussion about what are considered inappropriate costumes. “Because you truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face.”

Kelly added: “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Panelist Melissa Rivers chimed in, stating, “If you think it’s offensive, it probably is.”

Kelly attempted to defend her opinion by questioning why it’s ok that people walk around with a “jarring” axe in their head. The political commentator then turned the conversation to Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps’ recent controversial decision to darken her appearance while dressing to portray Diana Ross. “I don’t know, I felt like, ‘Who doesn’t love Diana Ross?’ She wants to dress like Diana Ross for one day. I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween.”

Kelly concluded by stating she “can’t keep up with the number of people that we’re offending just by being, like, normal people.”

Twitter users — including celebrities — were quick to share their distaste toward Kelly’s comments.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi tweeted: “I cannot believe the ignorance on this in 2018. You are on national television. You have a responsibility to educate yourself on social issues @megynkelly. This is so damaging.”

Patton Oswalt wrote: “Dear @megynkelly — you and I are approximately the same age. Blackface was NOT okay when we were kids. Take it from a big-hearted boy who just wanted to show his love for Nipsey Russell on the worst Halloween of my life.”

One commenter chimed in, “I thought this might have been an exaggeration, but no, Megyn Kelly is really doing a ‘I don’t see what’s so offensive about blackface. Another added: “I just can’t get over Megyn Kelly, who confidently declared Santa wasn’t black, performing befuddlement and dismay over the idea of not using skin color as a costume.”

megyn kelly is still talking! still!!!! — Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) October 23, 2018

You can leave fox news but fox news never leaves you… — 𝓔.𝓢𝓱𝔂 (@EShy) October 23, 2018

It is really really racist! Any other dumb questions @megynkelly ? https://t.co/8B1o7CfoaY — Red Sox Monster (@redsoxmonster) October 23, 2018

Maybe she’s trying to get fired? — Vincent cook (@VenusCook) October 23, 2018

