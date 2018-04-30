Pamela Gidley Dead: ‘Twin Peaks’ Star Dies at 52

Pamela Gidley has died. The actress, best known for her role as Teresa Banks in the Twin Peaks’ prequel, Fire Walk With Me, released in 1992, passed away “peaceful” at her home in Seabrook, New Hampshire on April 16. She was 52. The family shared her obituary on Sunday, April 29.

Gidley began her career in 1986, starring in Thrashin’ alongside Josh Brolin and Robert Rusler. Brolin, 50, took to Instagram to mourn his costar following her death. “My co-star in Thrashin and my girlfriend twice in a lifetime. Amazing and innocent memories of her: a spitfire, and a truly funny person she was. I remember is being in bed (I was 17) and hearing the radio come on saying that the Challenger had just exploded,” the Avengers star wrote on April 25. “These milestones in your life: amazing people to grace us with their spirit, their presence. She will have forever affected mine. Thank you for the gift of you, Pam. Rest In Peace beautiful girl.”

In addition to Fire Walk With Me and Thrashin’, Gidley also starred in Angel Street – both the series and the TV movie – Highway to Hell, Strange Luck and The Pretender. Her last role was playing Teresa Banks once again in Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces, released in 2014.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!