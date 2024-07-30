Parenting Must-Haves To Make Life With Baby Even More Special

Oh, baby! Once we or our loved ones become parents, our needs take on a whole new dimension. From staple must-haves to the latest hot trends, it takes effort to locate what to get and determine what is helpful during those first few years. We understand the sleepless nights, the endless diaper changes, and the constant worry. But we’re here to help you navigate through it all.

The checklist below is a practical tool designed to ease the learning process and help today’s parents handle this phase in life – while enjoying every milestone along the way. It’s a guide to make you feel more prepared and confident in your parenting journey.

Circumcision Care Kit

Whether you view circumcision as a cultural practice or a medical preventative measure, it’s essential infants are provided with a wound care solution that makes it easier, cleaner, and less painful. A circumcision care kit, known for its superior wound care benefits, is a perfect, versatile gift for baby showers, newborns, and diaper changing to nurture the healing process. Baby will heal and feel better with this extra bit of TLC. It’s the new standard of care, provided via a pre-constructed bandage that combines premium white petroleum jelly and a non-woven foam gauze that won’t pull apart or stick to the wound.

For more details about a circumcision care kit, visit CIRCURE on Amazon and

The Little Pecker a picture book for new and expectant parents that goes hand and hand with Circure. Each box holds 30 pads—enough for a full week of changing.

Pre-Packed Hospital Bag

Before the big day, be prepared with all the items in a pre-packed hospital bag for labor and delivery for expectant mamas! Every item in this thoughtful selection serves an essential purpose at the hospital and beyond, all in a weekender tote bag moms will use repeatedly. Feel confident about bringing the right items to the hospital, like a robe, gown, baby onesie, nursing/car seat cover, water jug, toiletry kit, shower sandals, nursing bra, and more. They’ve thought of everything so you don’t have to and are ready to go when you are! This thoughtful preparation makes the process less overwhelming and puts the focus on where it should be – on mom and the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Discover the comprehensive “I Want It All” bundle with items for mom and baby at Lily and Llama.

Subscription Mom and Baby/Toddler Boxes

Just as important as what you bring to the hospital is what is there for you when you return home. Celebrate the new journey of motherhood with postpartum boxes developed by perinatal and infant mental health experts. Each box is available as a one-time purchase or subscription, featuring self-care, nutrition, fun, education, and healing materials for both mom and baby. For babies, you’ll find developmentally appropriate toys and age-appropriate books that bring joy and foster learning, enhancing the precious mom-baby relationship. For moms, you’ll find items aiding recovery, education, and enjoyment for this new stage in your life. A QR code goes to a resource page offering guidance through the postpartum period.

Find The Rise Box from Bloom & Rise, meticulously curated for new moms and their growing families.

Is your toddler on the move?

These sock shoes from tiny toes sock shoes are growing in popularity due to the how easy they slip on. Designed to let your toddlers toes flex out as they normally do when barefoot just with the added protection of durable & flexible soles.

They are approved by podiatrists to keep you peace of mind knowing your toddler will be in all day comfort, plus they are machine washable so it’s a win-win.

Check out Tiny Toes Sock Shoes, offering a wide range of sizes from 12 months up to sizes for 7/8-year-olds. & more than 20 different colours to choose from, these sock shoes will become your favourite parenting hack.

Looking Good, Baby!

Modern parents don’t have to sacrifice style for functionality with brands like Stroller Society. As the premier destination for super cute and buttery soft newborn gowns and outfits, Stroller Society is a beloved brand among today’s moms and dads seeking trendy, high-quality pieces. From “coming home” outfits to charming accessories, every item is designed with both fashion and comfort in mind. Dress your baby in adorable baby apparel from Stroller Society and they will be looking good from day one.

Shop Stroller Society for premium baby clothing made from luxurious fabrics like modal and bamboo. With hundreds of five-star reviews, Stroller Society is also conveniently available on Amazon. Each purchase supports noble causes, such as the March of Dimes and the nonprofit Baby2Baby, making your choice both stylish and meaningful.

A Luxuriously Soft Ruffle Bamboo Footie

Here’s a surefire way to make diaper changes a breeze! This soft ruffle bamboo one-piece convertible footie with three-way zippers is a game changer. The Signature “Love By Lils” (95% viscose from bamboo and 5% spandex) ensures a snug fit for babies from preemies to 4T, making it a versatile addition to a baby’s wardrobe. The leopard print will make you go wild with how adorable little ones look in this outfit, made for comfort and softness in all the right places.

Find the Lillian Leopard Convertible Bamboo Footie at Laree + Co.

