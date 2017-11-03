Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka have been dating for less than a year but they’ve already got a wedding – and babies – on the brain.

Us Weekly caught up with the lovebirds on Saturday, October 28, at the Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City, where they appeared to be as happy as can be.

“I think we’re the only couple that never fights. All my friends are like, ‘Literally, you guys are the perfect couple. I’ve never seen you argue,’” the socialite-turned-DJ, 36, gushed to Us. “We communicate well,” added The Leftovers actor, 32.

When asked about the potential for upcoming nuptials, Hilton told Us: “We cannot wait, it’s going to take a lot of planning!”

If it’s up to them, there will be a lot of kids in their future as well. The entrepreneur dished to Us about wanting a big family: “I grew up in a family of four, so I definitely don’t want only one. Two or three, I’d be happy with two but three would be amazing.”

“We’re really close to our families and it’s so important to have a close relationship with your brothers and sisters, so we definitely want our children to have siblings to grow up with,” Zylka added.

The couple went public with their relationship on social media in February, but in her September interview with Galore, Hilton revealed that they met each other seven years ago and recalled their very private first date.

“He came over to my house. We stayed up all night talking and getting to know each other. When we had our first kiss, I felt that electric feeling and I knew there was something special about him,” she said. “My favorite thing to do is to be at home with him. He is my best friend and we always have the most amazing time together. For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend and puppies than out at a club.”

