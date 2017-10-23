Paying it forward! Paris Jackson chartered a plane and brought relief supplies to victims in the area of Aguadilla in Puerto Rico on Friday, October 20, a source tells Us Weekly.

The actress and model, 19, took some of the supplies to a school in the area that doesn’t have running water or electricity after devastating hurricanes ripped through the island. According to the source, she took a generator for the school, along with a backpack, personal water purifier and solar light for each of the students. The majority of the kids do not have electricity in their homes, leaving them unable to do homework, so the time they have at school is even more important.

Aguadilla is located on the West side of the island and getting less attention and resources than some areas in Puerto Rico due to downed bridges and other road infrastructure issues causing it to be largely cut off from San Juan.

Other celebrities such as Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Bethenny Frankel and many more have been a beacon of hope to the island which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria in September.

The Real Housewives of New York star shared a photo to Instagram on Friday, October 20, captioned: “Thank you @ParisJackson our humanitarian of the day for helping us charter a plane to distribute relief in Aguadilla to those in need. #BeStrongGlobalBetter #thisisacrisis xoxo”

Thank you @ParisJackson our humanitarian of the day for helping us charter a plane to distribute relief in Aguadilla to those in need. #BeStrongGlobalBetter #thisisacrisis xoxo A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson is known to take a stand on issues she is passionate about. In August 2017, she used her time on-stage at the MTV VMAs to mock Donald Trump and spoke out against the Charlottesville violence before presenting. Speaking on unity, she said: “You know, if we all put our voices together, do you realize the difference we would make?”

Jackson also uses her social media as a platform to promote body positivity. She posted a topless Instagram photo of herself wearing only a pair of Calvin Klein underwear on Monday, October 16, and captioned it, “Comfortable in my rolls. F—k wit me.”

