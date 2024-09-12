Imagine being Up in Da Club with 50 Cent? How about actually staring at Robert De Niro so he can say “You lookin’ at me?” Or maybe it’s striking a pose with Cindy Crawford.

An exclusive new app from Haute Living magazine called Haute Black is a prestigious, members-only private community that unlocks access to exclusive events and luxury experiences for its discerning members. Haute Black’s $10,000 per year membership (plus a one time $2500 initiation fee), lets members gain access to Haute Living’s signature events like magazine cover parties and networking events worldwide as well as entry to celebrity dinners and soirées, with special perks for international travel and luxury accommodations.

Haute Living celebrated the launch of Haute Black during its 50 Cent cover party on September 9 at Hudson Club in New York City. The evening brought together Haute Black’s elite members and featured supermodel Anne V, artist Skott Marsi and others as well as Haute Living’s CEO Kamal Hotchandani.

Once passing through the strict vetting process, members can benefit from chartered flights at wholesale rates and early access to high-end products through Haute Living’s premium brand network. Recently, Haute Black members were treated to an exclusive Haute Living New York event celebrating Robert De Niro with Grand Seiko at Avra Rockefeller Center.

The new members-only community provides access to exclusive events, celebrities and experiences around the globe. Haute Black creates a community of driven, influential entrepreneurs and professionals passionate about extraordinary lifestyles and experiences and provides them with the opportunity to cultivate meaningful relationships and unparalleled access.

“As we launch Haute Black, we wanted to create unique experiences that go beyond expectations,” said Kamal Hotchandani, Haute Living CEO and Publisher. “We are providing our members with access to events they won’t find anywhere else as well as a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for the finest things in life.”

Haute Black’s platform and mobile apps enhance the experience by providing seamless event reservations and a unique gateway to a distinctive private network of extraordinary people and experiences across the world.