New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft revealed in a new interview that Tom Brady’s mom, Galynn Brady, has been undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed illness.

Kraft, 75, opened up to NESN on Monday, February 6, about the conversation he had with the quarterback, 39, before the Pats’ record-breaking win against the Atlanta Falcons at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

“I spoke to [Tom] in the locker room before the game, and I said, ‘We gotta win this one for your mom,’ because I know how important his mom is,” Kraft told the outlet. “She’s been going through chemotherapy and radiation, and this is the first game she’s been to. She came here, and I just saw her, and it was really cool.”

The game was indeed a special moment for the athlete, who smashed multiple records, including most Super Bowl appearances for one player and most victories — five in total! — for any quarterback in the history of the NFL.

Tom, who has remained relatively tight-lipped about his mother’s condition, revealed during a February 1 press conference that she hadn’t attended any of his previous games this season due to her illness.

“It’s personal with my family,” he told reporters. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

After the Pats’ stunning win over the Falcons, Tom broke down in tears and celebrated on the field by holding his loved ones. The sports star kissed his model wife, Gisele Bündchen, and hugged their two children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, as Galynn proudly joined them.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Before the big game, Tom took to the field at Houston’s NRG Stadium to pose for a sweet snap with his mom and his dad, Tom Brady Sr. “Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!!” he captioned a pic of himself and his father kissing Galynn on each cheek. “Go Pats!!!!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!