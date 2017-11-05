Patton Oswalt Marries Meredith Salenger

It’s time to uncork the bubbly! Patton Oswalt and his fiancée, Meredith Salenger, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2017: See the Bling!

The 48-year-old Veep actor and the 47-year-old Hollywood Heights actress tied the knot at the Jim Henson Company lot in L.A. on Saturday, November 4.

The pair, who made their debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Baby Driver in June, announced their impending nuptials via Instagram in July.

“I don’t wanna brag … but check out the size of The Rock on my finger,” Salenger captioned a playful snap of herself with a photoshopped picture of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on her ring finger while cuddling close to her love.

I don't wanna brag… but check out the size of The Rock on my finger! Hahahah (photoshop via @edwardderuiter) A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Hours later, the brunette beauty shared a collage of images from the proposal, which included a sweet snuggle between Salenger and Oswalt’s daughter, Alice, 8, from his first marriage.

“It’s official. I’m the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!💖 I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes” the Lake Placid actress wrote of the adorable moment.

It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!💖 I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The pair’s engagement came 15 months after the death of Oswalt’s first wife, Michelle McNamara, who died in her sleep from a mix of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition in April 2016.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, the King of Queens alum shared a blog titled “A Widow’s Rage Defense Against Patton Oswalt’s Engagement,” written by Erica Roman, who lost her husband days before McNamara passed away.

Oswalt, who called the article “amazing,” thanked Roman for her gentle words. “I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. I decided to ignore them,” he wrote on Facebook. “But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica.”

Famous Celeb Dads and Daughters

Salenger also took to social media to share her feelings. “Everyone has been so lovely to us… all of Patton’s family… ALL of Michelle’s siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions,” she wrote at the time. “But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain… I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved. I have waited 47 years to find true love.”

She continued: “Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life’s goal and happiness. I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together.”

Just months before the couple tied the knot, the Virginia native opened up about his relationship with Salenger in Playboy’s September/October 2017 issue.

“My fiancée and I started talking February 28, through Facebook,” he said of his relationship with the actress. “We have friends in common and we were messaging, and it just turned into every night for three months — February through May. We would talk about everything, writing these short novels to each other every night.”

Celebrity Bridesmaids: Stars Who’ve Helped Out at Weddings

Oswalt continued: “It was as if I had known this person since we were teenagers and we both had unrequited crushes since we were 14 and now it was finally crashing together. Even though I’m at this level of joy I didn’t think I would ever feel again, I still wouldn’t recommend those extremes to anybody. I’d like people to have this joy without that despair.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!