Paul Giamatti is head over heels for his “beautiful girlfriend,” Clara Wong — and the pair have been professionally linked for years.

Giamatti confirmed his romance with Wong during his acceptance speech at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January, where he took home the prize for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his role in The Holdovers.

“I want to say, I love my beautiful girlfriend, Clara Wong. Why you bother with me, I don’t know why,” he said on stage shortly after the pair walked the red carpet together.

Prior to his relationship with Wong, Giamatti was married to producer Elizabeth Cohen from 1997 to 2000. The former spouses share one adult son, Samuel.

It’s unclear when the pair began dating, but they seemingly first crossed paths when Wong appeared on Billions. She continued in the recurring role of Troy, a dominatrix who kept Giamatti’s character, Chuck Rhoades, entertained, in seven episodes throughout 2016 to 2023.

The costars quietly hinted at their off-screen relationship in January 2019 when they attended a New York Rangers game. The pair have also attended several events through the years, and Wong called Giamatti a “sweet soul” while wishing him a happy birthday in June 2023.

Keep reading to learn five things about Wong, proving she’s a perfect match for Giamatti.

She’s an Actress

In addition to Billions, Wong has appeared on screen in Louie, The Eyes of My Mother, What We Do in the Shadows, You Hurt My Feelings and more.

She’s a Scorpio

Born on October 29, Wong’s astrological sign is a Scorpio. Giamatti’s June 6 birthday makes him a Gemini. Could this be the secret to their strong bond?

She’s a Midwesterner

Wong hails from Skokie, Illinois, and she seemingly began her acting career in New York City.

She’s Close With Her Family

“My sweet sister was in town! We held each other and ate food!” Wong captioned an October 2019 Instagram photo hugging her sibling in NYC.

She’s a Theater Kid at Heart

Given her career, it comes as no surprise that Wong has been acting since she was a child. In May 2020, she shared a throwback photo via Instagram of herself in high school singing while performing in Seussical, a musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.