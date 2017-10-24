Paul Walker‘s daughter, Meadow Walker, settled her wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche nearly four years after her father’s death, The Blast reports.

According to documents obtained by the website, the 18-year-old reached a resolution with the German car manufacturer on October 16. The terms of the settlement are confidential, and both parties have reportedly requested that the wrongful death case be dismissed.

Meadow sued Porsche in September 2015, claiming that her late father would have survived the November 2013 car accident that led to his death, but he was burned alive after being trapped by a faulty seatbelt. She also alleged that the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT in which the Fast and the Furious actor died had a history of instability and control issues, among other defects.

Meadow, who Paul shared with ex Rebecca Soteros, was previously awarded $10.1 million in a settlement from the estate of Roger Rodas, Paul’s friend who was driving the car that killed them both.

Paul died at the age of 40 after Rodas’ Porsche crashed into a lamp post and burst into flames. A subsequent investigation found that the car was traveling between 80 and 93 mph in a 45-mph speed zone.

