Make no mistake, there’s nothing easy about finding the perfect work bag. It should be structured enough to complement your office attire, yet versatile to transition from desk to drinks. The ideal bag has plenty of room to hold notebooks, a tablet and whatever odds and ends you may need day-to-day. In short, it needs to be multifunctional and lucky for you, Shop With Us just found a designer purse that fits the bill.

The Marc Jacobs Editor Leather Tote is the quintessential work carryall. There are three main compartments (one of which is zippered) for holding all your essentials, plus plenty of pockets. The bag is spacious enough to fit a laptop. You can stash an 11″ MacBook Air or an iPad in one of the compartments. The Editor has a structured silhouette and feet at the bottom of the handbag to keep it off the ground and from falling over.

However the best part about the designer tote has to be its slashed down price tag. Originally retailing for $495, the style is now a cool 40 percent off and just $296.98! The sale bag comes in two colors, a bright poppy red and a neutral slate with stunning bright blue lining. The designer offering is also available in black and navy, though those colors are not on sale.

Reviewers can’t get enough of this tote! One shopper noted that it has all the compartments a mom needs, while another said it was the perfect bag to wear from work to a night out. Others revealed that the purse is really light.

See it! Shop the Marc Jacobs Editor Leather Tote for $296.98 (down from $495) here! Shop it in all available colors at Nordstrom!

