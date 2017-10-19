They mastered the art of consciously uncoupling. Peter Facinelli opened up about his split from Jennie Garth and revealed that, although their breakup was painful, they now share a solid friendship.

“Once a breakup happens, you need to go through the healing process first. Love is blind and hindsight is 20/20,” the Twilight alum, 43, told LaPalme magazine in the Fall 2017 issue. “People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change and just because we aren’t living together, doesn’t mean you can’t love each other. I think once, there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect.”

The Supergirl actor and the What I Like About You veteran are committed to coparenting their daughters, Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11. “I get the kids one week on and one week off so we share the kids 50/50, but if they have games and events we are both there,” Facinelli explained. “We talk all the time about coparenting and the kids. I really like her husband and I think he’s a great guy.”

As previously reported, the Loosies star filed for divorce from Garth in March 2012 and the amicable exes settled in June 2013. Garth has since moved on with actor David Abrams, while Facinelli is back on the market after ending his engagement to Jaimie Alexander in February 2016.

Facinelli and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum have remained close friends since ending their marriage — the pair even spent Halloween together in 2016 at Facinelli’s Los Angeles pad!

