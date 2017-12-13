Peter Sarsgaard Makes His Kids’ Christmas Presents

Peter Sarsgaard’s holiday presents for his kids are always one of a kind. “They have to be made,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the New York City premiere of Wormwood on Tuesday, December 12, of handcrafting gifts for Ramona, 11, and Gloria, 5. “The presents have to be made for little people.”

Some things that are homemade for the holidays, however, just can’t wait for the day itself. The actor recalled recently making “an awesome gingerbread house” with his kids, whom he shares with wife Maggie Gyllenhaal. “We just made one two days ago and ate the whole thing,” he said. “You make ’em and you eat ’em.”

Sarsgaard also opened up to Us about working on the Netflix miniseries, which tells the story of one man’s quest to identify the circumstances of his father’s death, ultimately bringing him face-to-face with dark secrets about the United States.

“The state of things has made me more mistrustful of the government. I mean what I do think’s interesting, for my father who really, you know came of age in the ‘50s, I think there was a time after Roosevelt probably right, that everybody thought, like ‘government does amazing things, government’s awesome,’ and that was just preceding this,” he said. “The CIA had just been created because we admired what the Russians were doing and so I think it was a time of innocence. I think, like, Watergate and Iran Contra and any number of other things have tarnished that and now obviously it’s just in the dirt.”

