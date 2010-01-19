PIC: Ivana Trump, 60, Strips Down to Underwear, High Heels

Ivana Trump is no shrinking violet.

The 60 year-old mother of three and ex-wife to Donald Trump doffed most of her clothes Monday on an episode of British reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

Stripping down to her underwear — but keeping her high heels on — the blond socialite posed for sketch artists during a "life drawing" segment on the series.

In earlier days, Trump was a model, and, for this Big Brother challenge, she comfortably stretched out on a red velvet chaise lounge and stood alongside a Roman column.

Trump wasn't the only housemate to show off her undressed state: her modeling partner was fellow contestant Nicola Tappenden, a 27 year-old topless model.

Known most famously as wife to Donald Trump and mother to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, Ivana divorced her fourth husband Rossano Rubicondi in 2009.

