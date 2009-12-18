PICS: Stephanie Pratt Smokes Topless

Spencer Pratt's little sister is busting out in a major way.

Stephanie Pratt has her Maxim moment with a scantily clad spread in January's issue of the men's magazine.

With the pictorial, the Hills star, 23, says that she's checked a big item off of her Bucket List. "Maxim has always been the one magazine to me that, if you're in it, you can die happy."

And although the publication doesn't target young girls, Pratt says she was always a fan.

"If you think about who's in Maxim, it's everybody I've ever had a poster of on my wall. Growing up, all my idols were women. I didn't have Backstreet Boys on my walls; it was always women. My parents probably thought I was a lesbian!"

The reality star also insists that The Hills really is reality — and that the MTV hit isn't scripted. "None of us have studied acting," she says. "We can't cry on the spot. My brother really didn't talk to me for eight months because I went to Lauren Conrad's birthday party!"

Tell Us: what do you think of Stephanie's photos?

