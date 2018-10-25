Back together again! Pierce Brosnan sent fans into a frenzy upon reuniting with his Mrs. Doubtfire costars 25 years after the beloved film hit theaters.

Brosnan, 65, who portrayed stepfather Stu in the movie, reunited with Matthew Lawrence (Chris Hillard), Lisa Jakub (Lydia Hillard) and Mara Wilson (Natalie Hillard), who played his stepchildren, on Wednesday, October 24.

“So this just happened. #mrsdoubtfire #reunion #25yearslater,” Jakub, 39, tweeted alongside a sweet photo of the group embracing as the film’s 25th anniversary on November 24 nears.

Jakub also shared a clip of Brosnan revealing a photo on his phone of her, Lawrence, and Wilson at the premiere of the 1993 flick. “Here you go: At the premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire and here we are, we pull back slowly, tada!” the Mamma Mia! actor said while filming his former costars. “Love you, love you all so much. So good to be a part of your lives.”

Mrs. Doubtfire starred the late Robin Williams as Daniel Hillard, a man who goes undercover as a female housekeeper named Mrs. Euphegenia Doubtfire in order to spend time with his three kids following a difficult divorce from his wife, Miranda Hillard (Sally Field).

“Stepdad!” Wilson exclaims in Jakub’s clip as Bronsan poses alongside the onscreen siblings. Adds Brosnan, “Stepdad Stu!”

One day before the sweet reunion, Jakub hinted in an Instagram post that she’d be spending time with some former costars. “So I feel like I pretty much live in airport hotels and airports these days. So hi from another airport,” she said in a video on Tuesday, October 23. “I am on my way to Los Angeles and I am doing that because of a certain significant anniversary that is coming up next month and, uh, a couple of fake siblings that I used to have. Any guesses? I am super excited by the way. More to come on this so stay tuned.”

Mrs. Doubtfire was a box office success, earning more than $200 million in the U.S. and grossing more than $440 million internationally. Williams, who died at age 63 in August 2014, won a Golden Globe in 1994 for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in the film.

