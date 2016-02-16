Pitbull and Sofia Vergara Close Out Grammys 2016 With Taxi-Themed Performance

Nobody gets a party started quite like Pitbull. The self-proclaimed Mr. Worldwide took to the stage to close out the Grammy Awards on Monday, February 15, and the “El Taxi” singer didn’t disappoint.

Clad in his trademark black blazer and slacks, Pitbull (nee Armando Christian Pérez) kept the energy up throughout his performance, inviting Sofia Vergara onstage early on to help get the audience’s booties shakin’.

PHOTOS: Grammys 2016 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Stars

“I’m talking Caribbean Queen you a bronze Jamaican / and Colombians you guessed it in Queens,” he sang during the rhythm-driven song. “She’s fine, that’s something you’ve never seen / She’s fine like something straight out of a magazine / She’s fine like Sofia Vergara.”

At that point, Vergara, 43, made her entrance onstage and struck a few sexy poses while wearing a short lamé gold dress and a driver’s hat, and hoisting a taxi cab costume around her body.

Rehearsal in the dressing room???? A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 15, 2016 at 8:50pm PST

The Modern Family star then proceeded to shake her hips in sync with the hitmaker. (The pair are longtime friends; Pitbull even performed at Vergara’s wedding to Joe Manganiello last November.)

The singer also performed his new single, “Bad Man,” with Travis Barker, Joe Perry and Robin Thicke.

Later, after hopping offstage, Vergara shared a short video clip from earlier in the day of her practicing her rump shaking backstage.

“Rehearsal in the dressing room,” she captioned a short video clip in which she wordlessly dances for the camera, adding a string of dancing girl emojis.

PHOTOS: Grammys 2016 Red Carpet: Wildest Fashion and Beauty Looks

Earlier in the night, Pitbull took home the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for his Spanish-language album Dale.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!