Los Angeles police are investigating rape allegations against Ed Westwick made by actress Kristina Cohen, Us Weekly can confirm.

On Tuesday, November 7, at around 3 p.m. “Cohen came into the Hollywood police station to file a police report for sexual assault,” the LAPD public information officer confirmed to Us. “Suspect is named as Ed Westwick. The investigation is ongoing.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Cohen, 27, claimed in a Facebook post on Monday, November 6, that the Gossip Girl alum, 30, sexually assaulted her at his apartment three years ago.

The Earthwalkers actress alleged that Westwick raped her during her brief relationship with an unnamed producer.

While visiting Westwick’s apartment with the producer, Cohen claims that the British actor suggested that they all should have sex. They apparently refused but Westwick insisted the couple stay for dinner.

“I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom,” she wrote.

She fell asleep and “was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f–k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Cohen wrote that the producer blamed her for the alleged encounter and pressured her to stay quiet. The Los Angeles native explained that she decided to come forward with her story in order to help others overcome their own struggles.

Westwick denied the allegations in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

