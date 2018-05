Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Second Child (RADAR Online)

Rob Kardashian Tweets Support for Ex Rita Ora (Star Magazine)

Portia de Rossi Explains Why She Quit Acting (OK! Magazine)

18 Celebrity Liquor Brands (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!