Pregnant Duchess Meghan Is ‘Feeling Somewhat Nervous’ in Final Trimester

The final countdown. Duchess Meghan is feeling anxious about giving birth as her due date nears, but Prince Harry has been her rock.

“Sources close to Meghan say that, like any new mom-to-be, she’s feeling somewhat nervous as the due date approaches, but Harry is there by her side,” royal reporter Omid Scobie told Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 27. “He’s decreased a lot of his work to be there for his wife.”

The Duke of Sussex, 34, will also scale back on his royal obligations once his baby with the Suits alum, 37, arrives in late April or early May. Queen Elizabeth II’s former press spokesperson Dickie Arbiter exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Harry will be taking paternity leave to help Meghan with parenting duties.

“It’s a modern thing. Prince William did it for his children [with Duchess Kate] and Harry’s going to do it for his, when his child is born. I mean, the older generation didn’t do it. The older generation just got on with it,” Arbiter, 79, explained. “But it’s a new thing. People do it, William did it and Harry is going to do it. [The length] depends on him. I would have thought no more than about two or three weeks.”

Harry is excited to raise his little one outside of the spotlight, a luxury he was not afforded as a child. “[Harry] grew up with the entire world watching his every move, which made him very private and somewhat resentful of the role he was born into,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2018. “He does not want that for his own children.”

The pair will fulfill this dream by moving to Frogmore Cottage on Windsor Castle’s grounds, just 20 miles outside of London. “There’s something that is available, it is safe and there’s a lot of space,” Arbiter told Us of the residence. “Harry has decided that he wants to set up his own office. … He’s creating his own comfort zone with his wife and it just makes sense.”

