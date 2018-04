Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Son Billy’s First Birthday (RADAR Online)

Pregnant Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump While Shopping (Star Magazine)

Inside The Queen’s 92nd Birthday Party (OK! Magazine)

8 Best Yoga Workouts (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!