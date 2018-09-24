Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Have Matching Tattoos (RADAR Online)

Travis Scott Says Stormi Will Be Walking Soon (Star Magazine)

Pregnant Kenya Moore Enjoys Soccer Date With Husband Marc Daly (OK! Magazine)

New Director for Daniel Craig’s Next James Bond Film Announced (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!