Disney Star Garrett Clayton Comes Out (RADAR Online)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Date Night (Star Magazine)

Pregnant Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound Video (OK! Magazine)

Chef Michael Kramer’s Favorite Creature Comforts (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!