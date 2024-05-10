Preva Aesthetics Founder Achieves Natural Results With Advanced Techniques And A Less-Is-More Approach

One nurse practitioner changed her focus from working in a pediatric ICU to opening an aesthetic practice after seeing a gap in the cosmetic market for women who want to combat early signs of aging while maintaining a natural look.

Michelle Paty, MSN, CPNP-AC, FNP-C, founded Preva Aesthetics to deliver preventative aesthetic treatments that enhance and maintain natural beauty. Preva uses advanced top-of-the-line techniques created by Paty to give clients youthful and glowing skin that looks rested and healthy.

“The reason I opened Preva was because, as a consumer, I was so interested in injectables and anti-aging, but I could never find a place that fit my style, and there was always such a stigma around injectables and what women look like who get Botox and filler,” Paty said.

“I saw a gap in the industry for women like me who want to look natural but also want to prevent signs of aging — so I created Preva to be a place where you can have both,” Paty said. “This personal journey of mine, I believe, resonates with many women out there who are seeking natural and preventative aesthetic treatments.”

Treatments from filler to preventative Botox are all the rage on social media, with celebrities, influencers and everyday people booking services as soon as fine lines begin to appear. But results vary widely, and not all of them look natural.

Paty uses subtle preventative enhancements that prioritize long-term skin health. She also loves sharing her knowledge on digestion, holistic health hacks, vitamins, herbs and juicing with her clients to optimize anti-aging.

Patients looking for cosmetic procedures should do thorough research and ask crucial questions when booking a consultation, Paty said. The double-board-certified nurse practitioner and expert aesthetic injector recommends consumers ask how frequently a provider has conducted the desired procedure, and review before and after photos of their patients.

Consumers should also ask prospective providers how they were trained, the length and number of trainings they attend per year, how long they have been injecting, and outcomes for the chosen procedure, including what percentage of their clients have complications or issues with the result. Paty says reviews and testimonials are also a good thing to review.

Paty’s less-is-more approach and advanced techniques have proven popular. After opening Preva Aesthetics in Denver, Colo., in January 2022, her practice soon expanded to Encinitas, Calif. While juggling motherhood and pregnancy, Paty grew the practice into the top 100 nationwide in almost every injectable category.

TMX contributed to this story.