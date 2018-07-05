Our pets are our most precious possessions, yet, unbelievably, we leave dogs alone outside grocery stores when we need milk and let our beloved kitties roam aimlessly around neighborhoods (insert head into palm here).

If you want to keep your cutie in your life for infinity, there are things every animal owner must do to protect them from theft — and that means no more milk runs with your buddy, among other key things.

Take our quiz and see how protected your pet really is from the unimaginable.

Us Weekly articles and content are for informational purposes only. Nothing contained in Us Weekly articles and/or content is or should be considered, or used as a substitute for, veterinary or professional advice, diagnosis or treatment. If you believe your pet may have a medical emergency, call or visit your veterinarian or your local veterinary emergency hospital immediately.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!