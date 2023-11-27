King Charles III offering Prince Andrew Frogmore Cottage as a place to live didn’t sit well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie’s upcoming book, Endgame, Charles, 75, offered the royal residence to Andrew, 63, after evicting Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, via an “eviction notice” nailed to the door of the cottage. The author claimed that the move was a “final blow” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The decision for Charles to offer Frogmore to Andrew may not have meant to be a move against Harry, per Scobie, but it “undoubtedly” was. Andrew, meanwhile, repeatedly turned down the property, according to Scobie. The writer noted that Charles has a “blind spot” when it comes to his younger brother.

Andrew has lived in the family’s Royal Lodge for the past two decades, paying rent and financially contributing to the estate’s remodeling projects. In 2019, Andrew stepped down from his duties as a working member of the royal family after he was accused of sexual misconduct, which he vehemently denied. In May 2020, he permanently resigned from his public roles and was later stripped of all his military titles and patronages.

As the scandal continued to make headlines, the book claims that Charles “openly detested” his brother’s actions while also spending many nights “worrying” about him. After losing his position in the family, Andrew was no longer bringing in income and couldn’t continue to afford to maintain the lodge.

Harry and Meghan, who were living in Frogmore with son Archie, now 4 at the time, announced their plans to take a step back as senior working royals in early 2020. The couple later relocated to California where they welcomed daughter Lilibet, 2.

While they were embracing a new life in the United States, Harry and Meghan would use the royal residence when they returned to the U.K. In March, Us Weekly confirmed that Harry and Meghan were requested to vacate the residence, a few weeks after Harry’s memoir Spare was released.

After learning about the eviction, Harry reportedly called Charles to discuss the decision and asked his father if wanted to see his grandchildren. Per the book, Charles didn’t answer the question but reassured his son that he and his family would always have “somewhere” to stay when they did visit.

Three months after they were asked to leave, Us confirmed in June that Harry and Meghan officially moved out of the cottage.