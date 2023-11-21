Prince Andrew’s now-infamous BBC Newsnight interview is getting the TV show treatment.

Prime Video will adapt the Duke of York’s 2019 sit-down with journalist Emily Maitlis into a three-part miniseries, according to a November 2023 report from Variety.

Andrew made headlines in late 2019 for his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in August of that year while awaiting trial. The duke was also accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who later filed a lawsuit against him. Andrew denied Giuffre’s accusations in the November 2019 interview, which raised eyebrows on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew said of Giuffre at the time. “It just never happened.”

After the Newsnight interview aired, Andrew announced that he would be taking a step back from his duties as a member of the British royal family.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has [become] a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in a statement. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

His statement continued: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

Andrew — who is the younger brother of King Charles III — was officially stripped of his royal titles in early 2022 when news broke that he was set to face trial regarding Giuffre’s lawsuit. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2022 that the suit was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

What Will ‘A Very Royal Scandal’ Be About?

The upcoming miniseries is set to follow “Emily Maitlis’ professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew,” per Variety’s report.

The show will act as a follow-up to Prime Video’s prior mini-series A Very English Scandal, released in 2018, and A Very British Scandal, released in 2021.

Who Is Starring in ‘A Very Royal Scandal’?

Michael Sheen is set to portray Andrew, while Ruth Wilson will take on the role of Maitlis. Joanna Scanlan, Alex Jennings and Éanna Hardwicke will round out the cast.

When Will ‘A Very Royal Scandal’ Premiere?

Prime Video has yet to announce a release date, but production is underway as of November 2023.