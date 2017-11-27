One happy family! During their first joint interview just hours after their engagement announcement on Monday, November 27, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about knowing their relationship would work – and why the royal hasn’t met his soon to be father-in-law yet.

“[We were] very quickly swept up in a media storm,” the bride-to-be, 36, said of their whirlwind romance. “I think also once my friends were able to meet Harry … and my mom, who we spend a lot of time with – who is so much fun – it was just obvious,” she added as her fiancé, 33, chimed in, “Her mum’s amazing!”

Though the proud father, Thomas Markle, hasn’t met the royal yet, the actress says they’ve spoken a few times. “It was just obvious that no matter what we were being put through that it was just temporary and that we were going to be able to get through that,” she continued. “So everybody was really happy. And he’s talked to my dad a few times, hasn’t been able to meet him just yet, but it’s all been — it’s all been worth every effort.”

Two months prior to popping the question, the newly engaged couple made their first appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, which also served as an opportunity for the royal to ask his girlfriend’s mother, Doria Ragland, for her daughter’s hand in marriage. “Harry asked Meghan’s mother for permission to marry her daughter when they were both in Toronto for the Invictus Games,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

Following the meeting, a source told Us that Ragland was “bowled over by how down-to-earth and humble” the former Army helicopter pilot was, and in fact, he was the one who invited her to the annual event. “He thought it was an opportunity for them to celebrate a special moment,” the insider revealed at the time.

Palace officials confirmed the couple’s engagement earlier on Monday, and they are set to wed in Spring 2018.

