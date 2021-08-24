Inside Harry and Meghan's 'Informal' Zoom Calls With William and Kate

Mending fences! Prince Harry and Prince William are growing closer despite the miles of distance between them, and according to royal expert Stewart Pearce, so are Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate.

“I know that the four are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime,” the author of Diana: The Voice of Change told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, August 24. “They’re very close with one another.”

Harry, 36, and the Suits alum, 40, are “very different” from William and Kate, both 39, Pearce added.

“Their lens on the world is highly individualized,” he told Us. “And what’s remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different.”

Pearce predicted that the conversations between the royal couples are “informal,” with “Kate cooking dinner in the kitchen” and her husband “making cups of tea” as they chat with the Sussexes across the pond.

The brothers’ rocky relationship has fascinated fans of the British royal family for years. Harry first hinted that he and the Duke of Cambridge were “on different paths” in the October 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Months later, he and the California native announced their plans to step back from their senior royal roles.

“William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement,” a source told Us in January 2020. “William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life.”

Tensions continued to rise when the Archewell cofounders relocated to California with their son, Archie, now 2, in March 2020. They initially moved to Los Angeles before settling down in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, and have since welcomed daughter Lili, 2 months.

Prince Charles‘ sons have reunited twice so far this year: first at Prince Philip’s funeral in April and once again at the unveiling of the late Princess Diana’s statue in July. Sharing emotional moments together seemed to bring the brothers beyond the drama.

“They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing,” a source exclusively revealed in July. “Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling.”

Even Kate and Meghan have been able to reconnect in recent months, with the Duchess of Cambridge “reaching out” to her sister-in-law after Lili’s arrival. “She’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” a second insider told Us in June.

Though the Fab Four’s relationships are moving in a positive direction, Pearce told Us they likely keep their topics of conversation as light as possible.

“It’s not that William and William and Kate leave all the controversy about Harry and Meghan alone,” he said on Tuesday. “But … they just simply position it there because after all, it’s not their responsibility to be involved in, you know, verbalizing anything. What they do is just simply offer as much peace and tranquility and calm as possible.”

With reporting by Joe Drake