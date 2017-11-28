What’s so funny? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could hardly contain their laughter on the set of their first joint interview on Monday, November 27.

The BBC released behind-the-scenes outtakes from the newly engaged couple’s conversation with journalist Mishal Husain. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t contain any audio — which, in a way, makes it even funnier to watch the lovebirds goofing around.

The prince, 33, and the Suits actress, 36, make funny faces and laugh together on a couch inside Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London. At one point, she rests her chin on her hand and stares lovingly into her husband-to-be’s eyes as he smirks. Later on, he makes her laugh so hard that her shoulders bounce up and down.

The couple sat down for the interview just hours after announcing their engagement. They told Husain that they were introduced by a mutual friend and went on two dates first in London in early July 2016. Fast-forward to a year and a half later, and Harry popped the question during a cozy date night at their cottage.

“It was just an amazing surprise,” Markle gushed of the proposal. “It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say ‘yes’ now?’”

Harry and Markle made their first joint appearance in September at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. She moved to London earlier this month after wrapping up her seventh and final season of Suits. She announced her retirement from acting later on Monday. The couple’s wedding is set for spring 2018.

