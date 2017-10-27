He may have known way back when! Prince Harry had a crush on Meghan Markle long before meeting her in person, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

During a Channel 4 special airing Friday in the U.K, Nicholl claimed that the 33-year-old royal once described the actress as his “ideal girl” after becoming a fan of her character, Rachel Zane, on the show Suits … two years prior to meeting her.

In the special titled When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, Nicholl said: “He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends. She told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, ‘Harry, who’s your ideal girl?’ And he said ‘Meghan Markle from Suits.’”

The actress, 36, and Prince Harry have been dating for 15 months, and friends close to the couple suspect that the two area already are engaged. As previously reported, one pal told Us Weekly exclusively: “I think it’s already happened but they’re holding the news back until she has finished on Suits. I’ve never seen them happier. It’s amazing.”

A Markle insider also revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month that they’ll make an official announcement “soon,” after the actress finishes filming her final season of the USA Network show.

“It’d be a security nightmare to do it sooner,” explained a Markle pal. “She’d be followed everywhere!”

