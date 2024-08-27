Prince Harry to Visit New York City for the UN s Climate Week

Prince Harry will be making a special visit to New York City for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly for Climate Week.

“During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 39, announced in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 27.

Harry is slated to participate in engagements with several nonprofits including African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award and Travalyst. He will also be working on behalf of his and wife Meghan Markle’s organization The Archewell Foundation.

Climate Week is scheduled to take place from Sunday, September 22, to Sunday, September 29. According to the UN’s website, the conference will offer a platform for showcasing how to lead climate action while discussing how to do more.

The news of Harry’s trip comes a week after he and Meghan, 42, wrapped up their four-day tour of Colombia. The couple traveled to South America where they met Vice President Francia Marquez and toured local schools, a theater and more — discussing social media, mental health, online safety and other issues close to their heart .

This will be Harry’s first solo trip to New York City since he and Meghan attended their Archewell Foundation’s first-ever in-person summit for World Mental Health Day in October 2023. That visit came five months after the pair’s previous Big Apple visit, when they were involved in a car chase.

In May 2023, Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, appeared at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where the Duchess of Sussex was one of the honorees at the ceremony. After leaving the venue via taxi, they were followed by a dozen photographers. According to the NYPD, the cameramen used vehicles, scooters and bicycles “in a manner that forced the security team … to take evasive actions on several occasions.”

Meghan and Harry’s reps told Us at the time that the pursuit lasted for more than two hours and they encountered “multiple near-collisions” with other drivers, pedestrians and NYPD officers.

Earlier this year, news broke that whenever Harry or Meghan returned to New York City, they would receive extra security. According to a New York Police Department letter obtained by NBC New York in February, the police determined in September 2023 that the paparazzi acted in a “reckless” manner when pursuing the former royals. Neither Harry nor Meghan have filed charges following the incident.

“We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question,” the NYPD intelligence chief wrote to the Metropolitan Police in London per the Daily Beast. “Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment.”