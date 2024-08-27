Prince Harry’s record-breaking memoir, Spare, will receive a new release as a paperback edition this fall.

Penguin Random House confirmed on Tuesday, August 27, that the Duke of Sussex’s best-selling book will be republished on October 22 in the United States.

While paperback editions of books tend to feature new chapters or additional information, Penguin Random House confirmed that “the new edition will have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged.”

Spare was originally published on January 10, 2023, and sold more than 6 million copies, in all formats, across the world. Spare also holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

Harry’s memoir was divided into three parts and looked back at his royal childhood in the spotlight, including the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana. The book also put the spotlight on his career in the British Army and his courtship with Meghan Markle.

Harry, 39, and Markle, 43, married in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel. They later welcomed kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said before his book was released. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Ultimately, Harry’s book made waves within the royal family thanks to some bombshell claims, including an alleged assault launched at Harry by Prince William during a 2019 argument over Markle. (Buckingham Palace has not issued any statements regarding Harry’s book.)

Despite the headlines, Harry maintained that his book was not made to make certain individuals look bad. Instead, he was hoping to speak his truth and provide a rare glimpse into his reality.

“While I know much of my life may seem unrelatable, I do think most siblings can relate to struggling with comparisons, and my brother and I are no exception,” he told People in January 2023. “I don’t want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It’s a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between.”