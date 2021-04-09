Royal dad. Prince Philip and his eldest son, Prince Charles, once had a strained relationship, but the two were on good terms prior to the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday, April 9.

“Of course, they get on well now because Charles is the heir of the throne. He’s attentive to his father when he sees him, which of course, [at] the present time isn’t very often,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020. “I think, in a way, Prince Philip is proud of his son Prince Charles, in a way that he wasn’t before. And he sees that all the things that he taught Prince Charles, like, about the environment and about the planet and what we’re doing to the planet, which is very current in this country right now. He taught Prince Charles, who in turn taught Prince William, who in turn is teaching Prince George. So that is [his] legacy — that he was the first royal to ever speak out about the climate and the potential dangers.”

Philip and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, married in November 1947 and welcomed Charles in November 1948. His responsibilities in the British Royal Navy kept him from his son at times during the early years of his life, and the Prince of Wales’ 1996 divorce from Princess Diana only seemed to deepen the divide.

“I mean, remember, Prince Philip got married in ‘47 and Charles was born just a year later. So he was a very young father, and the reason he didn’t see him on his birthday is because he was away at sea, but I think it took a long time for the relationship to get better. A long, long time,” Seward told Us. “And it was really till — it was way after that Diana and Charles got divorced because I mean, he was quite angry with Charles over the divorce.”

The Prince Philip Revealed author added: “In the last 20 years, they have finally a really good relationship, but it was bad before that.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that Philip died at the age of 99, on Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla’s 16th wedding anniversary. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” a statement from the family read. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Philip was released from the hospital on March 16 after a one-month stay for treatment of an infection and a procedure for a preexisting condition. Charles, 72, was spotted visiting his father in the hospital on February 20.

Us exclusively revealed on Friday that there will not be a state funeral held for Philip, with a source explaining, “They do not want his death to have a negative impact on the U.K.’s pandemic protocols.”

An insider told Us the queen, 94, is “heartbroken” over her husband’s death. Although Philip “had been in poor health” as of late, his passing “was still a surprise.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi