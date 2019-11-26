



They’re always watching! Camila Cabello admitted in a new interview that she recently stole an item from the British royal family. Fortunately, Prince William and Duchess Kate had the best response.

“Don’t tell anybody what my mother and I did,” the “Living Proof” singer, 22, warned BBC Radio 1 host Greg James on Tuesday, November 26, one month after she and James, 33, were invited to Kensington Palace in London for an event honoring teenagers.

The radio DJ, however, did not pay attention and decided to tell the story anyway.

“We’re in Kensington Palace for the teen heroes. We’re about to meet William and Kate, and I said, ‘You’ve got to steal something. Steal something!’ And I said, ‘Steal that pencil,’” James recalled.

Cabello explained, “I was like, ‘You triple doggy dare me?’ … And you can’t not do a triple doggy dare. If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So, I did it.”

The former Fifth Harmony member then threw James under the bus by playfully calling him out for telling a palace staffer what she had done.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And I put it in my mom’s purse, and my mom was like, ‘No, we have to give it back. We have to give back the pencil.’ And I was like, ‘No, he triple doggy dared me. I have to take the pencil,’” she recounted. “So, I still have it. I’m sorry, William, and I’m sorry, Kate. I honestly couldn’t sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest.”

The pencil-snatching did not seem to bother the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, though. After BBC Radio 1 tweeted the clip of Cabello’s candid interview, Kensington Palace’s Twitter account hilariously replied with the eyes emoji.

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

William and Kate, both 37, welcomed Cabello, James and several other guests to their home in early October while honoring the 10 finalists from the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards.

“I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the pop star told the BBC at the time. “Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational! Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!”