For a future king, Prince William sure has an ordinary way of getting around. William, 42, was spotted on Thursday, July 4, zipping around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter that he purchased last year.

In a video shared via TikTok from user a.n.g.e.l.a_xue_, he is seen gliding across the Windsor palace grounds on his scooter, clad in a blue sweater and black pants and sporting a pair of black sunglasses.

“Happy 4th of July from Prince William on a scooter,” read the text overlaid on the video.

William purchased the scooter to help him traverse the journey from Adelaide Cottage, where he lives with wife Princess Kate Middleton and their three children, to Windsor Castle to visit his father, King Charles III.

The post replies were, predictably, hilarious.

“He’s our next King btw,” one user reminded viewers. Another chimed in, “Didn’t know he was chill like that.”

While the scooter can make for some goofy videos for a member of the royal family, it runs deeper than that for William. He is known for his environmental advocacy, launching The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to combat climate change.

“I felt very much that there’s a lot of people wanting to do many good things for the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what’s being presented,” he said at the time. “And I think that urgency with optimism really creates action. And so the Earthshot Prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find solutions to some of the world’s greatest environmental problems.”

British law currently prohibits citizens from riding electric scooters on public roads, limiting them to use on private land with the landowner’s permission.

In addition to scooters, William is a fan of motorbikes. According to the Daily Mail, he previously owned a £20,000 Ducati bike that could go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds.

“It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified,” Kate, 42, said in 2015 of her husband riding the bike. “Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”

William admitted in 2018 that he had to “tone down” his bike use, now that he’s a father.

“I miss the big trips,” he added in an appearance at the 2018 Isle of Man TT. “For me biking was always about being with everybody else.”