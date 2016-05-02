Court discussions over Prince's $100 million estate began on Monday, May 2, between his siblings after the late music legend left behind no instructions for how to divide his fortune.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the ruling was brief and only took 10 minutes. Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide officially confirmed the appointment of Bremer Trust, National Association as the special administrator to temporarily manage Prince's multi-million dollar assets, which include his Paisley Park compound in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The Grammy winner died suddenly at age 57, on April 21, and left behind no known will. Six days after his death, Judge Eide gave Bremer Trust the temporary responsibility and authority of supervising Prince's assets and determining his possible heirs.

Most of Prince's living brothers and sisters — Tyka Nelson, John Nelson, Norrine Nelson, Sharon Nelson, Alfred Jackson and Omarr Baker — attended the hearing on Monday. John Nelson was reportedly the only sibling to disagree on the appointment of Bremer Trust as the administrator of Prince's will.

Norrine and Sharon left the hearing together, while Tyka left alone. Alfred was the last heir to leave. None of the siblings spoke to the press.

A lawyer for Alfred, however, spoke to reporters on Monday after the hearing commenced, and said that the siblings were "all on the same page."

“It’s early yet, the game has just started. You never know,” Frank Wheaton said to reporters. “In these kinds of cases, especially dealing with large estates, it’s typical for there to be fruitless claims throughout. Fortunately, there have been no unfair surprises and no shocks.”

Prince was divorced from his ex-wife, Manuela Testolini, and had no children at the time of his death. He was cremated on April 23, and his autopsy results are still pending.

