Prince’s Family Announces Upcoming Memorial Service in the ‘Near Future’

Prince’s family announced in a statement on Friday, May 6, that they are currently planning a memorial service for the late singer in the “near future.”

“We would like everyone to know that, contrary to previous and current reports, there has been no memorial, funeral or tribute service for Prince that was organized or authorized by the family or Paisley Park representatives,” the music legend’s siblings said in a statement. “Together, the family is planning an official memorial service and public event to take place in the near future.”

Prince was found dead at his Chanhassen, Minnesota, home on April 21, and countless tributes have since been made by fans and celebrities alike via social media, in concert and at his Paisley Park abode.

“Prince and his music influenced so many people that we feel inspired to celebrate his life and legacy in just the right way,” the statement continues. “We appreciate the public’s patience and have been comforted by your outpouring of love, support and condolences. We look forward to sharing with the world this celebration of, and farewell to, our Prince.”

Presently, Prince’s estate is being monitored by Bremer Trust, since the late “Purple Rain” singer did not leave behind a valid will.

His siblings — sister Tyka Nelson and half-siblings John Nelson, Norrine Nelson, Sharon Nelson, Alfred Jackson and Omarr Baker — decided during a hearing earlier this week that they will continue to allow Bremer Trust to manage Prince’s assets.

PHOTOS: Prince's Life in Pictures

On Friday, a Minnesota judge ruled that samples of Prince’s blood can be used to conduct DNA tests should people begin to step forward and try to claim inheritance of the musician’s reported $300 million fortune.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!