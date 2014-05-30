Another royal baby on the way! Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco are expecting their first child together, the couple says in a statement.

".S.H the Prince and the Princess of Monaco are delighted to announce the pregnancy of H.S.H. Princess Charlene. The birth is expected at the end of the year."

PHOTOS: Royal family baby photos!

Although the 56-year-old monarch has two other children, this is his first with Princess Charlene (maiden name: Wittstock), 36, whom he wed in Monaco in July 2011.

PHOTOS: Prince George's baby album

Albert II is the son of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco and the late Hollywood legend Grace Kelly. The couple's baby-to-be joins Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 22, and Alexandre Coste, 10, Albert's children from previous relationships.

PHOTOS: Kate and Diana's royal style

The royal couple met in 2000 when Wittstock—a competitive swimmer—visited Monaco for a swimming competition.

PHOTOS: Hats off to the royal family!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!