



A dramatic conclusion like no other. In the 12th and final episode of “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved,” the team behind the podcast tracks down white Fiat Uno driver Le Van Thanh 22 years after his vehicle’s involvement in the tragic car accident that killed Princess Diana.

“A Twenty-Two Year Old Mystery Solved” follows host and former homicide detective Colin McLaren as he travels to Paris with investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Aaron Tinney and a photographer named Pierre. Together, they locate Thanh at his home, which has his name on the gate, putting to rest the assumption by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Stevens that the driver would be impossible to find.

In the series’ climax, McLaren speaks with Thanh about the fateful events of August 31, 1997, when the 36-year-old Princess of Wales, her companion, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul, were killed.

“Le Van Thanh is the enigma that is attached to this investigation,” McLaren says in the podcast. “He always has been. For 22 years, everybody has tried to unravel him.”

Howard, meanwhile, suggests “a conspiracy of silence” is in play as Thanh was allegedly instructed by French authorities “not to say anything.”

By the end of the episode, the investigative team demands that a new inquest be opened into Diana’s death after an explosive revelation comes to light during their conversation with Thanh.

Over the course of a dozen episodes, “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved” features interviews with a global team of detectives, forensic pathologists and royal insiders as they examine what led to Diana’s death.

