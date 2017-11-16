Everything you never knew you needed! Just in time for the holidays, Pringles has created an entire Thanksgiving dinner made entirely out of potato chips. With eight new holiday-themed flavors, Pringles is aiming to make your Turkey Day preparations a little less stressful and a lot more fun.

The dynamic all-in-one dish presented in a TV dinner tray features the following festive chip flavors: Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potato, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Creamed Corn, Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie.

“Pringles are known for bold flavors and endless flavor stacking possibilities, so this holiday season we wanted to introduce snack lovers to a new way to enjoy Thanksgiving favorites,” Pringles’ senior marketing director, Kurtin Simon, said of the delectable dinner. “The Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner flavors are not only new but cover every course of the real meal — from the main event, to sides and even dessert.”

Pringles also provides suggestions for combining the mouth-watering crisps. The “Leftover Sandwich” groups the Turkey, Stuffing and Mashed Potato flavored chips. The “Holiday Sweater” stacks Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Pie and Mashed Potato into a tasty treat. Lastly, Pringles recommends merging Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Creamed Corn to create the “Touchdown.”

Although the limited edition rollout isn’t available yet for purchase, make sure to add it to your wish list for next year!

Pringles isn’t the first company to create Thanksgiving-themed food items. Trader Joe’s launched their line of Turkey and Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips in November 2015 and Boulder Canyon Chips has also created a line of Thanksgiving crisps. As far as drinks go, Janes Soda revealed a holiday pack of Turkey Day-inspired beverages in 2005.

