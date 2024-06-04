Pro Wrestler Bulk Bronson Comes Out as Bisexual During Pride Month

Professional wrestler Bulk Bronson is celebrating Pride Month by publicly coming out as bisexual.

“The last 24 hours have just been so overwhelming ever since openly admitting that I am bisexual,” Bronson, 28, wrote via X on Monday, June 3. “I’ve been left speechless by the endless phone calls, texts, DMs, replies from faithful fans, my close friends, our scumbag and so many others I’ve had new interactions with.”

Bronson (real name Joseph Fitzpatrick) added that the response from both social media and his family was “overflowing with so much love and uplifting support,” which he is very “grateful” for. However, it was his fiancée, Gabby Forza, who inspired him to be open about his sexuality.

“The love of my life has always lifted me up and been proud of me from the second I admitted my sexuality to her when we started dating, but always instilled in me that if I spoke out about it openly, I’d have to do it for ME and nobody else, it has to be when I’M comfortable” he continued. “With her never-ending love and acceptance, I honestly didn’t care enough to share with the world. She IS my world, so that’s all that matters, right?”

The athlete admitted that lately he “felt different” after seeing Forza, 27, and some of his friends and coworkers embrace their sexuality. On Sunday, June 2, Bronson decided to subtly reveal his sexuality on social media. He posted a picture of himself and the bisexual flag after Forza, who is also a wrestler, did the same with the pansexual flag.

Bronson confessed that he was “completely unsure” about what the response of his reveal would be and he “honestly didn’t really care.”

“All I knew in the moment was that I felt like doing something for me,” he wrote. “So it finally felt right.”

Bronson noted that the response he did was “indescribable” and it has taken him some time to “fully process” how he’s feeling and thanked everyone for their support. He also shared that throughout this experience he learned how important representation is for everyone.

“If me coming out and living my truth helps at least one other person feel more comfortable in their own skin, it makes it all worth it for me,” he concluded.

Bronson currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. He is a member of the Iron Savages stable alongside Bear Boulder. Bronson made his wrestling debut in 2015 before joining AEW in 2020.