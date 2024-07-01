What a brew-tea-ful day to meet royalty!

A 9-year-old boy named Tony Hudgell had a private tea party with Queen Camilla on Wednesday, June 26, after previously missing a garden bash. A double amputee who faced abuse as a baby, Tony is the founder of the Tony Hudgell Foundation — an organization committed to helping children affected by physical, emotional or psychological abuse.

Tony’s adoptive mother, Paula Hudgell, revealed on X back in May that she and Tony were stuck in traffic and wouldn’t make one of King Charles III and Camilla’s springtime soirees.

“Stuck on M20 for the last 2 hours 😭 won’t be making the King’s Garden Party 😢,” Paula wrote at the time.

The royal family’s official X account quickly replied, “Sorry to hear this, Tony! We were looking forward to seeing you too. Fancy trying again another day? Leave it with us.”

Then, last week, Tony met with Camilla, 76, for a tea party alongside Lyla O’Donovan, 12, who suffers from a brain tumor, and several of her family members.

The day also included Tony and Lyla viewing the Changing of the Guards ceremony at Buckingham Palace and then being brought to the Royal Mews at the royal estate for a private tour.

Tony is the youngest recipient of a New Year Honor and was presented with a British Empire Medal at the tea party.

“We were all extremely honored to have been invited to Buckingham Palace for afternoon tea with The Queen — an experience we would never have dreamed of,” Paula said of the event, according to People. “Everyone was so kind and thoughtful and made us feel comfortable and relaxed.”

“Tony chatted to The Queen as if they were old friends, and she was lovely with him, and [it was] an exceptionally very proud moment when the Queen gave Tony his BEM,” she went on. “We would like to thank everyone who made this one of the most memorable days we will ever have.”

Camilla is not the only member of the royal family to meet Tony. He previously met Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Together At Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December 2021.

If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453.