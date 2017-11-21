There’s nothing quite like Christmas in New York City: the Rockefeller Center tree, the white lights, window shopping at Macy’s, and of course the Radio City Rockettes! When the world-famous dancers start their high kicks on the iconic stage at Radio City Music Hall, the holiday season has officially begun.

This year, Us Weekly host Christina Garibaldi wanted to kick off the season right. She put on her dancing shoes and skipped over to Radio City Music Hall, where she got a lesson from the best of the best. Watch the Us Weekly exclusive video to see whether she was able to keep up with The Rockettes!

The warm-up – which includes lunges, hamstring stretches and ankle rolls – was led by Katelyn Gaffney, who has been with the group since 2010. “We truly are athletes. We perform in up to 17 shows in just one week, with 300 eye-high kicks in just one show,” she explained.

Gaffney also told Us that the 80 women start training for the Christmas Spectacular only six weeks before shows start, about six hours a day. “We learn really fast. We work very hard to build our stamina and get ready for the show.

The dancers appear to link arms and hold onto each other when they do their eye-high kicks, but Gaffney revealed that isn’t the case. “Our core has to be really tight. A little secret of the Rockettes: We actually never touch each other in line. Ever!”

They make it look easy, and no less, in heels! To see how Christina did with the routine, and if she is named an honorary Rockette, watch the video above!

You can see the Christmas Spectacular starring The Radio City Rockettes now through January 1.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!