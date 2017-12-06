Ralphie May’s Cause of Death Revealed

Ralphie May’s official cause of death has been revealed.

“Ralphie May’s cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease,” a spokesperson for the Clark County Coroner told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 6. “There were no drugs found in his system at the time of death, so it is being ruled as a natural death.”

As previously reported, the comedian died in Las Vegas on October 6, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 45. “Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover,” his manager Judi Marmel confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

Just two days before his death, the comic won the Casino Comedian of the Year award at the Global Gaming Expo.

He is survived by his estranged wife, Lahna Turner, and their children, daughter April June, 10, and son August James, 8.

Amid the news of the comic’s shocking death, many celebrities took to Twitter to mourn him. “Wow….I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I’m truly saddened by this,” Kevin Hart tweeted. “He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man.”

Gabriel Iglesias Tweeted: “I’m at a loss for words to hear about the passing of comedian Ralfie [sic] May. He was a friend to many and a father of 2 beautiful children. RIP.” Bob Saget added: “Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace.”

