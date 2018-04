Inside the Royals’ Special Issue (RADAR Online)

Ramona Singer Gushes Over Her Dog Coco (Star Magazine)

Amber Portwood Shows Off Baby Bump (OK! Magazine)

Want Beach-Ready Abs This Summer? (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!